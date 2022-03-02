Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) Shares Acquired by EP Wealth Advisors LLC

EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Rating) by 108.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,345 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,219 shares during the quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Roku were worth $735,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in shares of Roku by 199,050.0% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 11,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,744,000 after purchasing an additional 11,943 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in Roku by 129.0% during the third quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 30,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,687,000 after buying an additional 17,417 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Roku by 14.1% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 6,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,164,000 after purchasing an additional 856 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its position in Roku by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 52,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,438,000 after acquiring an additional 1,527 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Roku by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,206,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $553,992,000 after purchasing an additional 96,632 shares during the period. 63.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 80,000 shares of Roku stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.85, for a total transaction of $18,628,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders have sold 400,000 shares of company stock valued at $74,408,800. Insiders own 15.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ROKU. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on Roku from $550.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 10th. The company was not immune to the broader Ad Tech industry multiple compression this year amid chip shortages, supply chain headwinds, fear of rising interest rates, and pandemic related cautiousness, the analyst tells investors in a research note. Martin adds however that she remains positive on Roku stock as a pure-play way to invest in growth of the U.S. over-the-top and connected-TV ecosystems, with an advertising addressable market in the U.S. from traditional linear TV advertising revenue reported in 2021 estimated at $60B. Wedbush reduced their price objective on Roku from $365.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 14th. Moffett Nathanson reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $220.00 target price (down from $330.00) on shares of Roku in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Roku from $435.00 to $315.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Pivotal Research cut shares of Roku from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $350.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $279.62.

Shares of Roku stock opened at $136.62 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $18.48 billion, a PE ratio of 79.89 and a beta of 1.84. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $171.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $252.91. The company has a quick ratio of 4.32, a current ratio of 4.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Roku, Inc. has a 12 month low of $102.60 and a 12 month high of $490.76.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $865.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $893.67 million. Roku had a return on equity of 9.28% and a net margin of 8.77%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.49 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Roku, Inc. will post -0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Roku, Inc engages in the provision of a streaming platform for television. It operates through the following business segments: Player and Platform. The Player segment consists of net sales of streaming media players and accessories through retailers and distributors, as well as directly to customers through the company’s website.

