XR Securities LLC Acquires New Stake in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

XR Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,290 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 6.0% during the third quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 22,072,261 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,869,272,000 after acquiring an additional 1,241,778 shares during the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV purchased a new position in Simon Property Group during the second quarter worth about $2,698,000. Hoylecohen LLC lifted its position in Simon Property Group by 3.3% during the third quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 47,069 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,118,000 after buying an additional 1,505 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Inc. OK lifted its position in Simon Property Group by 3.9% during the third quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 174,091 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $22,627,000 after buying an additional 6,502 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its position in Simon Property Group by 4.1% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 19,388 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,520,000 after buying an additional 756 shares during the period. 86.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE SPG traded up $4.13 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $138.73. 35,789 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,204,085. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $104.12 and a 1-year high of $171.12. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $149.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $146.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.64. The company has a market cap of $45.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.50.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.09. Simon Property Group had a return on equity of 58.02% and a net margin of 43.97%. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.17 EPS. Simon Property Group’s quarterly revenue was up 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 11.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.65 per share. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.76%. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 96.49%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on SPG. Compass Point increased their target price on Simon Property Group from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Simon Property Group from $136.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Mizuho cut their price objective on Simon Property Group from $162.00 to $158.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Argus raised their price objective on Simon Property Group from $142.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Simon Property Group from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $158.82.

Simon Property Group, Inc operates as a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. It owns, develops and manages retail real estate properties which primarily consist of regional malls, premium outlets and mills. Simon Property Group specializes in the ownership, development, management, leasing, acquisition and expansion of income-producing retail real estate assets.

