Surgery Partners (NASDAQ:SGRY) Price Target Increased to $55.00 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Surgery Partners (NASDAQ:SGRY – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target would indicate a potential downside of 1.35% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded Surgery Partners from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. StockNews.com downgraded Surgery Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Surgery Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, November 29th. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on Surgery Partners from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays began coverage on Surgery Partners in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $73.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.86.

Surgery Partners stock traded up $1.31 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $55.75. The stock had a trading volume of 1,357 shares, compared to its average volume of 397,966. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.56. The company has a market capitalization of $4.98 billion, a PE ratio of -41.60, a P/E/G ratio of 4.81 and a beta of 3.05. Surgery Partners has a 12 month low of $35.65 and a 12 month high of $69.58. The business’s fifty day moving average is $48.21.

Surgery Partners (NASDAQ:SGRY – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.02. Surgery Partners had a negative return on equity of 0.81% and a negative net margin of 3.02%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.02 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Surgery Partners will post -0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new position in Surgery Partners during the 4th quarter worth $63,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Surgery Partners during the 4th quarter worth $92,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Surgery Partners by 444.4% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new position in Surgery Partners during the 2nd quarter worth $253,000. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Surgery Partners in the second quarter valued at $260,000.

Surgery Partners, Inc is healthcare services holding company, which engages in the provision of solutions for surgical and related ancillary care in support of its patients and physicians. It operates through the following business segments: Surgical Facility Services, Ancillary Services, and Optical Services.

