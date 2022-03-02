J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) Price Target Lowered to $143.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $144.00 to $143.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 11.34% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also commented on the company. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of J. M. Smucker in a report on Tuesday. Guggenheim upgraded J. M. Smucker from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $136.00 to $146.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on J. M. Smucker from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on J. M. Smucker from $125.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on J. M. Smucker from $138.00 to $131.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $133.58.

Shares of SJM traded up $2.12 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $128.44. 10,245 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 819,636. J. M. Smucker has a 1 year low of $112.33 and a 1 year high of $145.82. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $138.32 and its 200-day moving average is $130.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.08 and a beta of 0.30.

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.24. J. M. Smucker had a return on equity of 11.60% and a net margin of 9.72%. The firm had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.45 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that J. M. Smucker will post 8.56 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Tucker H. Marshall sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.97, for a total transaction of $1,389,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Geoff E. Tanner sold 10,039 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.23, for a total value of $1,387,690.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in J. M. Smucker by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 6,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $841,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. boosted its holdings in J. M. Smucker by 27.1% in the 3rd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 366 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in J. M. Smucker by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in J. M. Smucker by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 1,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gemmer Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of J. M. Smucker by 70.2% during the 4th quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 194 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.19% of the company’s stock.

The J. M. Smucker Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of food and beverage products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, U.S. Retail Pet Foods, and International and Away From Home. The U. S. Retail Coffee segment includes domestic sales of Folgers, Dunkin’ Donuts, and Café Bustelo branded coffee.

