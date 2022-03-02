Jefferies Group LLC Takes $2.17 Million Position in Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP)

Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new stake in Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 79,078 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,168,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of HP. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 30.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 308,156 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $17,121,000 after acquiring an additional 72,343 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 92,738 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,153,000 after purchasing an additional 8,308 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 31.1% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 24,624 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $803,000 after purchasing an additional 5,848 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 114.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 444,673 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $14,510,000 after purchasing an additional 237,164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 24.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,959,710 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $129,205,000 after buying an additional 786,785 shares during the last quarter. 86.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Helmerich & Payne alerts:

HP has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays raised Helmerich & Payne from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. StockNews.com raised shares of Helmerich & Payne from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 5th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 19th. TheStreet raised shares of Helmerich & Payne from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Helmerich & Payne has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.92.

Shares of NYSE:HP opened at $36.54 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a current ratio of 2.39. Helmerich & Payne, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.93 and a 1 year high of $37.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.73 and a beta of 1.91. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.59.

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by $0.05. Helmerich & Payne had a negative return on equity of 8.10% and a negative net margin of 22.22%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.82) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Helmerich & Payne, Inc. will post -0.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. Helmerich & Payne’s dividend payout ratio is presently -34.84%.

In other Helmerich & Payne news, SVP Raymond John Adams III sold 7,116 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.39, for a total value of $173,559.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 4.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Helmerich & Payne (Get Rating)

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Helmerich & Payne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Helmerich & Payne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.