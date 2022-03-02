Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. Raises Stake in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Get Rating) by 33.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,585 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc.’s holdings in Generac were worth $558,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GNRC. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in Generac by 2,700.0% during the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 84 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in Generac by 462.5% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 90 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Generac during the 3rd quarter valued at about $47,000. Bbva USA lifted its position in Generac by 22.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bbva USA now owns 166 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Generac by 57.8% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 183 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. 88.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 34,894 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $282.46, for a total transaction of $9,856,159.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Generac from $375.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Roth Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Generac from $500.00 to $555.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Bank of America raised shares of Generac from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $475.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, December 16th. boosted their price objective on shares of Generac from $515.00 to $575.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Generac from $475.00 to $510.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Generac presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $465.00.

GNRC stock opened at $321.24 on Wednesday. Generac Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $251.74 and a one year high of $524.31. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $304.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $382.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.60. The company has a market capitalization of $20.49 billion, a PE ratio of 38.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.03.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The technology company reported $2.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.13. Generac had a net margin of 14.73% and a return on equity of 34.50%. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.12 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 40.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 11.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Generac Holdings, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of power generation equipment and other power products. It operates through the following segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment includes the legacy Generac, and the impact of acquisitions that are based in the United States.

