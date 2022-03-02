Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) Shares Sold by Jefferies Group LLC

Jefferies Group LLC cut its holdings in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) by 25.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,000 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 2,008 shares during the quarter. Jefferies Group LLC’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $1,711,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Decatur Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Autodesk in the third quarter valued at about $1,469,000. Rathbone Brothers plc boosted its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 28.1% in the third quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc now owns 400,133 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $114,106,000 after acquiring an additional 87,692 shares in the last quarter. Taylor Wealth Management Partners boosted its holdings in Autodesk by 9.0% during the third quarter. Taylor Wealth Management Partners now owns 11,439 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,262,000 after buying an additional 940 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Autodesk by 4.7% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 674,197 shares of the software company’s stock worth $192,261,000 after buying an additional 30,496 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new stake in Autodesk during the third quarter worth about $1,734,000. 88.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently commented on ADSK shares. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $340.00 to $298.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Griffin Securities cut their target price on shares of Autodesk from $340.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Autodesk from $370.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Autodesk from $300.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Autodesk from $310.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $292.85.

Shares of ADSK stock opened at $214.00 on Wednesday. Autodesk, Inc. has a one year low of $199.63 and a one year high of $344.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.69. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $248.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $279.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 95.96 and a beta of 1.46.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The software company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.06. Autodesk had a net margin of 11.33% and a return on equity of 55.95%. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share. Autodesk’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Autodesk, Inc. will post 4.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Autodesk news, CEO Andrew Anagnost sold 4,724 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.27, for a total transaction of $1,210,619.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 197 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.47, for a total transaction of $51,312.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 5,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,283,095. 0.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Autodesk, Inc engages in the design of software and services. Its products include AutoCAD, BIM 360, Civil 3D, Fusion 360, InfraWorks, Inventor, Maya, PlanGrid, Revit, Shotgun, and 3ds Max. The firm also offers product development and manufacturing software, which provides manufacturers in the automotive, transportation, industrial machinery, consumer products, and building product industries with comprehensive digital design, engineering, and production solutions.

