Carroll Financial Associates Inc. Sells 16,786 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV)

Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV – Get Rating) by 30.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,986 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,786 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF were worth $2,575,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 4,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $11,902,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 41.1% in the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 49,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,039,000 after acquiring an additional 4,887 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 29.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 122,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,455,000 after acquiring an additional 28,116 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPLV opened at $63.13 on Wednesday. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a 12 month low of $53.62 and a 12 month high of $68.86. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $65.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.37.

