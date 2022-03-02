Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. Has $1.34 Million Stock Holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 98.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,015 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc.’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $1,340,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Broadcom by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,326,466 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $13,251,423,000 after purchasing an additional 280,771 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Broadcom by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,611,606 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,197,312,000 after purchasing an additional 164,113 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Broadcom by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,354,926 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,626,904,000 after purchasing an additional 436,250 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in Broadcom by 25.1% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,021,528 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $980,300,000 after purchasing an additional 406,091 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Broadcom by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,633,577 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $792,221,000 after purchasing an additional 117,509 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.22% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Raul J. Fernandez bought 159 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $626.99 per share, with a total value of $99,691.41. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $648.10, for a total value of $1,296,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Broadcom from $564.00 to $659.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. The company reported a “solid” Q3 results, an even better outlook for Q4, and also delivered a “big” dividend increase and a “robust” buyback, the analyst tells investors in a research note. Broadcom should produce mid-single-digit sales growth through a cycle, with margin expansion and capital allocation driving earnings, free cash flows, and dividend growth per share at double-digit CAGR, Stein adds. Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $680.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $560.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $640.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $575.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Broadcom presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $658.65.

Broadcom stock opened at $570.12 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $601.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $554.29. The company has a market cap of $233.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.00. Broadcom Inc. has a 52-week low of $419.14 and a 52-week high of $677.76. The company has a quick ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 9th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $7.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.74 by $0.07. Broadcom had a return on equity of 46.31% and a net margin of 24.54%. The firm had revenue of $7.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $5.58 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 29.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, December 9th that permits the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the semiconductor manufacturer to purchase up to 4.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 22nd were issued a $4.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 21st. This is a boost from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.60. This represents a $16.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.88%. Broadcom’s payout ratio is currently 109.33%.

Broadcom, Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise and embedded networking applications.

