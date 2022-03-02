SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN) Shares Purchased by McAdam LLC

McAdam LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN – Get Rating) by 7.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,818 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the quarter. McAdam LLC’s holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF were worth $220,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 40.3% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,425,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,703,000 after acquiring an additional 1,557,367 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 9.1% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,327,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,627,000 after acquiring an additional 442,701 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 104.4% during the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 5,110,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,167,000 after buying an additional 2,610,100 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 68.6% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,964,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,465,000 after buying an additional 2,020,802 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF during the third quarter worth $191,638,000.

Shares of SRLN traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $44.98. 5,202 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,539,543. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF has a 52-week low of $44.83 and a 52-week high of $46.34. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $45.51.

