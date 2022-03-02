Analysts Set Purple Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPL) PT at $17.62

Shares of Purple Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPL – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $15.62.

Several analysts have recently commented on PRPL shares. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Purple Innovation from $22.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Purple Innovation from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 13th. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Purple Innovation from $9.50 to $7.60 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Roth Capital downgraded shares of Purple Innovation from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $6.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, B. Riley reduced their target price on shares of Purple Innovation from $12.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th.

In other Purple Innovation news, Director Coliseum Capital Management, L bought 2,761,748 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $11.76 per share, with a total value of $32,478,156.48. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Casey Kale Mcgarvey bought 47,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.48 per share, for a total transaction of $499,896.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 5,279,926 shares of company stock worth $60,756,383. 24.92% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Barclays PLC increased its stake in Purple Innovation by 3,900.0% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $531,000 after buying an additional 39,000 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Purple Innovation by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,606,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,865,000 after purchasing an additional 54,853 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Purple Innovation by 338.3% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 41,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $547,000 after purchasing an additional 31,796 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Purple Innovation by 21.2% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 674,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,948,000 after purchasing an additional 117,943 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Purple Innovation during the 4th quarter worth $1,391,000.

Shares of Purple Innovation stock opened at $5.73 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Purple Innovation has a 12-month low of $5.33 and a 12-month high of $40.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $383.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 95.50, a PEG ratio of 7.08 and a beta of 1.55. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.35.

Purple Innovation (NASDAQ:PRPL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.09). Purple Innovation had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 11.40%. The company had revenue of $186.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $178.99 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.07 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Purple Innovation will post -0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Purple Innovation, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of comfort technology products. It offers mattresses, bed pillows, seat cushions, mattress protector, and bamboo sheets. The company was founded by Terry V. Pearce and Tony Marion Pearce in 1989 and is headquartered in Lehi, Utah.

