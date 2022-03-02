Hollencrest Capital Management Has $759,000 Stake in Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL)

Hollencrest Capital Management grew its position in shares of Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 37,716 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,142 shares during the quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management’s holdings in Carnival Co. & were worth $759,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Carnival Co. & during the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Carnival Co. & by 342.3% in the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,198 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Carnival Co. & by 57.8% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 871 shares during the last quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Carnival Co. & by 185.9% in the 3rd quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 2,255 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Carnival Co. & by 26.3% in the 2nd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 790 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Carnival Co. & alerts:

In other news, CEO Arnold W. Donald sold 95,796 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.08, for a total transaction of $1,827,787.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO David Bernstein sold 7,670 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.38, for a total value of $163,984.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 12.50% of the company’s stock.

Carnival Co. & stock traded down $0.07 on Wednesday, reaching $18.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 594,737 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,722,836. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.97. The company has a market cap of $18.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.23 and a beta of 2.07. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $21.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.88. Carnival Co. & plc has a twelve month low of $16.32 and a twelve month high of $31.52.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 20th. The company reported ($1.72) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.43) by ($0.29). The business had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. Carnival Co. & had a negative return on equity of 49.03% and a negative net margin of 497.70%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Carnival Co. & plc will post -0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CCL. Citigroup boosted their target price on Carnival Co. & from $24.50 to $27.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Carnival Co. & from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Carnival Co. & in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Carnival Co. & from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Carnival Co. & from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.05.

Carnival Co. & Profile (Get Rating)

Carnival Corp. engages in the operation of cruise ships. It operates through the following business segments: North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise, Europe and Asia (EA) Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Others. The North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise segment includes the Carnival Cruise Line, Holland America Line, Princess Cruises, and Seabourn.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Carnival Co. & Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carnival Co. & and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.