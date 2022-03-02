Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.10 EPS

Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.10), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Shift4 Payments had a negative return on equity of 3.43% and a negative net margin of 4.34%. The business had revenue of $399.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $381.84 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.29) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 89.3% on a year-over-year basis. Shift4 Payments updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

FOUR stock traded up $2.39 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $49.00. The stock had a trading volume of 10,677 shares, compared to its average volume of 964,293. Shift4 Payments has a 1-year low of $43.08 and a 1-year high of $104.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.99, a current ratio of 8.27 and a quick ratio of 8.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -47.34 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a fifty day moving average of $52.95.

In other Shift4 Payments news, insider Jordan Frankel sold 1,322 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.41, for a total value of $71,930.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 38.03% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Shift4 Payments by 206.0% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 102,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,922,000 after purchasing an additional 68,815 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Shift4 Payments by 63.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 136,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,763,000 after purchasing an additional 53,058 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Shift4 Payments by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 671,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,905,000 after purchasing an additional 16,223 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Shift4 Payments in the 4th quarter valued at about $854,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Shift4 Payments by 59.3% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 15,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,180,000 after purchasing an additional 5,665 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.95% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on FOUR. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Shift4 Payments from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Shift4 Payments from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Shift4 Payments from $81.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Shift4 Payments in a research note on Monday, November 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $69.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Shift4 Payments in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $73.56.

Shift4 Payments, Inc (NYSE FOUR) provides integrated payment processing and technology solutions in the United States. Its payments platform provides omni-channel card acceptance and processing solutions, including end-to-end payment processing for various payment types; merchant acquiring; proprietary omni-channel gateway; complementary software integrations; integrated and mobile point-of-sale (POS) solutions; security and risk management solutions; and reporting and analytical tools, as well as tokenization, risk management/underwriting, payment device and chargeback management, fraud prevention, and gift card solutions.

