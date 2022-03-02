Short Interest in Perimeter Solutions SA (NYSE:PRM) Decreases By 77.4%

Perimeter Solutions SA (NYSE:PRM – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 511,200 shares, a decline of 77.4% from the January 31st total of 2,260,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 553,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days. Approximately 0.4% of the company’s stock are short sold.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PRM. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Perimeter Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at $474,000. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in Perimeter Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at $532,000. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in shares of Perimeter Solutions during the fourth quarter worth about $9,684,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Perimeter Solutions during the fourth quarter worth about $128,192,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Perimeter Solutions during the fourth quarter worth about $2,622,000.
NYSE PRM traded down $0.02 on Wednesday, hitting $12.50. The stock had a trading volume of 3,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 314,875. Perimeter Solutions has a 52-week low of $10.63 and a 52-week high of $15.14. The business has a fifty day moving average of $13.17.
Perimeter Solutions is a manufacturer of firefighting products and lubricant additives. The Fire Safety business includes formulation and manufacturing of fire management products along with services and pre-treatment solutions for managing wildland, military, industrial and municipal fires. The Oil Additives business produces phosphorous pentasulfide utilized in the preparation of zinc dialkyldithiophosphate based lubricant additives.
