Short Interest in Simon Property Group Acquisition Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPGS) Declines By 78.9%

Simon Property Group Acquisition Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPGS – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,000 shares, a drop of 78.9% from the January 31st total of 28,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 24,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Simon Property Group Acquisition in the third quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Simon Property Group Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $73,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Simon Property Group Acquisition in the third quarter valued at approximately $134,000. Evolution Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Simon Property Group Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $146,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in Simon Property Group Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $167,000. Institutional investors own 48.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Simon Property Group Acquisition stock remained flat at $$9.73 during trading hours on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 41,661 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,376. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.73 and a 200 day moving average of $9.76. Simon Property Group Acquisition has a 12 month low of $9.68 and a 12 month high of $10.32.

Simon Property Group Acquisition Holdings, Inc intends to acquire assets and businesses through a merger, capital stock exchange, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Indianapolis, Indiana.

