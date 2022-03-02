HSBC (NYSE:HSBC) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume After Analyst Upgrade

HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday after Berenberg Bank raised their price target on the stock from GBX 470 to GBX 560. Approximately 251,700 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the previous session’s volume of 3,403,463 shares.The stock last traded at $33.79 and had previously closed at $33.16.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. StockNews.com raised HSBC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of HSBC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of HSBC from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of HSBC from GBX 500 ($6.71) to GBX 590 ($7.92) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of HSBC from GBX 575 ($7.72) to GBX 565 ($7.58) in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $495.00.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its stake in HSBC by 482.6% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 903 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 748 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in HSBC in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in HSBC in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Private Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of HSBC by 72.0% in the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,285 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 538 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of HSBC by 37.5% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,433 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $34.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $139.72 billion, a PE ratio of 10.70 and a beta of 0.56.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.62%. This is a boost from HSBC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. HSBC’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.16%.

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial products and services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking products and services, such as current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services for ultra high net worth individuals; and wealth management services, including insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.

