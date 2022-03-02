UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Purchases 28,469 Shares of Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,122,758 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 28,469 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Qorvo were worth $187,714,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its position in shares of Qorvo by 20.3% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 3,402 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $570,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares during the period. JB Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Qorvo in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $860,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Qorvo by 34,608.4% in the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 172,542 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,847,000 after buying an additional 173,042 shares in the last quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Qorvo by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 1,914 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $320,000 after buying an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Qorvo by 33.1% in the 3rd quarter. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP now owns 2,390 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $400,000 after buying an additional 595 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James dropped their target price on Qorvo from $220.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Bank of America dropped their target price on Qorvo from $180.00 to $165.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Qorvo from $200.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Summit Insights cut Qorvo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $225.00 to $190.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Qorvo from $230.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Qorvo presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $188.48.

Shares of QRVO opened at $132.61 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.41. Qorvo, Inc. has a twelve month low of $123.92 and a twelve month high of $201.68. The company has a 50 day moving average of $141.86 and a 200-day moving average of $158.22. The company has a quick ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 3.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $2.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. Qorvo had a net margin of 24.60% and a return on equity of 27.27%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.95 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Qorvo, Inc. will post 11.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director John R. Harding sold 1,325 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.05, for a total value of $200,141.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Paul J. Fego sold 861 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.78, for a total value of $113,462.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Qorvo, Inc engages in the provision of development and commercialization of technologies and products for wireless and wired connectivity. It operates through the following reportable segments: Mobile Products and Infrastructure & Defense Products. The Mobile Products segment is involved in supplyingof cellular, UWB, and Wi-Fi solutions for applications, including smartphones, wearables, laptops, tablets, and Internet of things.

