Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) Shares Sold by Jefferies Group LLC

Jefferies Group LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Get Rating) by 21.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 9,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,584 shares during the period. Jefferies Group LLC’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $2,656,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PH. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 2,125.0% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 89 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the third quarter valued at $31,000. Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the third quarter valued at $34,000. Ibex Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the third quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Stephenson National Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the third quarter valued at $56,000. Institutional investors own 78.39% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on PH shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Parker-Hannifin in a research report on Sunday, December 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $375.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $327.00 to $351.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $366.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Parker-Hannifin from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $342.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $359.47.

In other news, VP Robert W. Malone sold 5,077 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.00, for a total transaction of $1,573,870.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PH opened at $287.62 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $311.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $305.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a one year low of $279.12 and a one year high of $340.00. The company has a market capitalization of $36.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.67.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $4.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.91 by $0.55. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 27.26% and a net margin of 11.87%. The firm had revenue of $3.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.44 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 18.15 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be paid a $1.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.75%.

Parker-Hannifin Corp. engages in the manufacture of motion and control technologies and systems. It operates through Diversified Industrial and Aerospace segments. The Diversified Industrial segment sells products to both original equipment manufacturers and distributors who serve the replacement markets in manufacturing, packaging, processing, transportation, mobile construction, refrigeration and air conditioning, agricultural and military machinery, and equipment industries.

