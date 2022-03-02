Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) Shares Bought by UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) by 7.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,606,649 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 445,578 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $195,821,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SLB. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in Schlumberger by 13.3% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 258,281 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $8,268,000 after buying an additional 30,278 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Schlumberger during the second quarter worth about $592,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in Schlumberger during the second quarter worth about $1,021,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Schlumberger during the second quarter worth about $158,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC increased its stake in Schlumberger by 29.6% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 4,134 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 944 shares during the period. 75.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Schlumberger alerts:

SLB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Schlumberger from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $38.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Schlumberger currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.42.

In related news, insider Dianne B. Ralston sold 12,885 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.04, for a total value of $399,950.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CAO Howard Guild sold 25,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.02, for a total value of $995,010.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 86,000 shares of company stock worth $3,293,597 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Schlumberger stock opened at $37.67 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.62. Schlumberger Limited has a 52-week low of $24.52 and a 52-week high of $42.64. The firm has a market cap of $53.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.54 and a beta of 2.03.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The oil and gas company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.02. Schlumberger had a net margin of 8.20% and a return on equity of 13.32%. The company had revenue of $6.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.22 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Schlumberger Limited will post 1.99 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 9th will be issued a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 8th. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.88%.

Schlumberger Profile (Get Rating)

Schlumberger NV engages in the provision of technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production and processing to the oil and gas industry. It operates through the following business segments: Digital and Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The Digital and Integration segment combines the company’s software and seismic businesses with its integrated offering of asset performance solutions.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Schlumberger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schlumberger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.