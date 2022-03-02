$53.10 Million in Sales Expected for Old Second Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSBC) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Old Second Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSBC – Get Rating) will announce $53.10 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Old Second Bancorp’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $52.20 million and the highest estimate coming in at $54.10 million. Old Second Bancorp reported sales of $34.84 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 52.4%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, April 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Old Second Bancorp will report full year sales of $218.73 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $218.00 million to $219.40 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $236.53 million, with estimates ranging from $234.00 million to $238.10 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Old Second Bancorp.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Old Second Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd.

Shares of OSBC stock traded up $0.40 on Friday, reaching $14.25. The company had a trading volume of 1,802 shares, compared to its average volume of 190,065. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market cap of $633.57 million, a PE ratio of 18.97 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a 50-day moving average of $13.64 and a 200-day moving average of $13.08. Old Second Bancorp has a 12 month low of $11.16 and a 12 month high of $14.91.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 7th. Investors of record on Friday, January 28th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 27th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. Old Second Bancorp’s payout ratio is 27.40%.

In related news, Director William B. Skoglund sold 4,557 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.31, for a total transaction of $65,210.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OSBC. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Old Second Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $60,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Old Second Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $281,000. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of Old Second Bancorp by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 20,233 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $251,000 after buying an additional 1,966 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Old Second Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,601,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Old Second Bancorp by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 545,563 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,765,000 after buying an additional 7,702 shares during the last quarter. 73.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Old Second Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of traditional retail and commercial banking services through its wholly owned subsidiaries. Its services includes personal banking, loans, business banking, and wealth management. The company was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Aurora, IL.

