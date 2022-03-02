Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. Has $1.98 Million Position in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 10,512 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $1,983,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 1,023.1% during the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 146 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in Stanley Black & Decker during the third quarter worth $36,000. Accel Wealth Management lifted its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 128.7% during the third quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 231 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC bought a new position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker in the 3rd quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker in the 3rd quarter valued at $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.62% of the company’s stock.

In other Stanley Black & Decker news, SVP Stephen Subasic sold 6,611 shares of Stanley Black & Decker stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.91, for a total transaction of $1,030,721.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.93% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

SWK stock traded up $3.22 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $161.26. 9,764 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,578,387. The stock has a market cap of $26.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $151.21 and a fifty-two week high of $225.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $176.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $182.67.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $4.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.46 billion. Stanley Black & Decker had a return on equity of 19.70% and a net margin of 10.65%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.29 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 10.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 7th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.96%. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.14%.

SWK has been the subject of several analyst reports. Mizuho initiated coverage on Stanley Black & Decker in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $222.00 target price for the company. Citigroup downgraded Stanley Black & Decker from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $215.00 to $145.00 in a report on Monday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $209.00 to $195.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $207.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Stanley Black & Decker from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $198.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $203.80.

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the provision of power and hand tools, and related accessories, products, services and equipment for oil and gas, infrastructure applications, commercial electronic security and monitoring systems, healthcare solutions, and mechanical access solutions. It operates through the Tools and Storage segment, and Industrial segment.

