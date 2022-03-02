Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI) Announces Earnings Results

Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.05) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.05), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Intra-Cellular Therapies had a negative net margin of 367.06% and a negative return on equity of 44.88%. The firm had revenue of $25.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.93 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.76) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 106.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

ITCI stock traded up $1.79 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $58.29. The stock had a trading volume of 7,143 shares, compared to its average volume of 972,278. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.88. The firm has a market cap of $4.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.60 and a beta of 1.17. Intra-Cellular Therapies has a twelve month low of $28.40 and a twelve month high of $58.88.

ITCI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Intra-Cellular Therapies from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Intra-Cellular Therapies in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $64.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Intra-Cellular Therapies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on Intra-Cellular Therapies from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Intra-Cellular Therapies from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.83.

In related news, CFO Lawrence J. Hineline sold 10,443 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.40, for a total value of $578,542.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, insider Suresh K. Durgam sold 4,046 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.27, for a total value of $211,484.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 543,040 shares of company stock valued at $25,798,319. Corporate insiders own 13.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 51.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 663,263 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,074,000 after purchasing an additional 225,202 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 158.8% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 515,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,970,000 after acquiring an additional 316,180 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 345,291 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $12,872,000 after acquiring an additional 13,547 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 27.6% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 274,580 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $14,372,000 after acquiring an additional 59,385 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 165,649 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,683,000 after acquiring an additional 14,325 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.48% of the company’s stock.

Intra-Cellular Therapies Company Profile

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the discovery and clinical development of small molecule drugs that address underserved medical needs in neuropsychiatric and neurological disorders by targeting intracellular signaling mechanisms within the central nervous system, or CNS.

