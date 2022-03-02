Head-To-Head Comparison: International Monetary Systems (OTCMKTS:ITNMD) versus Riskified (NYSE:RSKD)

International Monetary Systems (OTCMKTS:ITNMD – Get Rating) and Riskified (NYSE:RSKD – Get Rating) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation, earnings, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares International Monetary Systems and Riskified’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets International Monetary Systems N/A N/A N/A Riskified -75.96% -49.24% -27.27%

This table compares International Monetary Systems and Riskified’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio International Monetary Systems N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Riskified $229.14 million 4.64 -$11.35 million N/A N/A

International Monetary Systems has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Riskified.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for International Monetary Systems and Riskified, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score International Monetary Systems 0 0 0 0 N/A Riskified 1 2 5 0 2.50

Riskified has a consensus price target of $13.14, suggesting a potential upside of 92.99%. Given Riskified’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Riskified is more favorable than International Monetary Systems.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

21.6% of Riskified shares are held by institutional investors. 71.3% of International Monetary Systems shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

About International Monetary Systems (Get Rating)

International Monetary Systems, Ltd. through its subsidiaries, owns, manages, and operates trade exchanges and other related businesses in the United States and Canada. Trade exchanges or barter networks are financial service firms, which permit companies and individuals to exchange goods and services utilizing an electronic currency, Â’trade dollars'. It serves approximately 15,000 barter customers. International Monetary Systems, Ltd. was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in New Berlin, Wisconsin.

About Riskified (Get Rating)

Riskified Ltd. provides fraud management platform enabling frictionless eCommerce. The company’s platform identifies the individual behind each online interaction, helping merchants Riskified’s customers eliminate risk and uncertainty from their business. Riskified Ltd. is based in NEW YORK.

