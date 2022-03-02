iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTE) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.01

iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTE – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, February 28th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.013 per share on Monday, March 7th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 1st. This is an increase from iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.01.

IBTE stock traded up $0.07 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $25.15. The stock had a trading volume of 4,911 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,613. iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF has a 1-year low of $24.95 and a 1-year high of $25.81. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $25.23.

