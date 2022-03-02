AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.26), Fidelity Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($3.15) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 621.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of NYSE AMC traded down $0.53 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $17.79. The company had a trading volume of 468,489 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,183,872. AMC Entertainment has a one year low of $7.50 and a one year high of $72.62. The firm has a market cap of $9.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.09 and a beta of 1.43. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.94.

In other AMC Entertainment news, SVP Daniel E. Ellis sold 40,788 shares of AMC Entertainment stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.27, for a total value of $826,772.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Sean D. Goodman sold 18,316 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.86, for a total value of $565,231.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 900,378 shares of company stock worth $23,223,973 in the last 90 days. 0.58% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMC. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of AMC Entertainment by 34.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,283,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,761,000 after buying an additional 326,035 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of AMC Entertainment by 31.9% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 909,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,750,000 after buying an additional 220,002 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of AMC Entertainment by 59.7% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 500,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,616,000 after buying an additional 187,062 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of AMC Entertainment by 41.5% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 435,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,832,000 after buying an additional 127,562 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of AMC Entertainment by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 800,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,780,000 after buying an additional 76,245 shares during the period. 31.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on AMC shares. Citigroup increased their price objective on AMC Entertainment from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AMC Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Wedbush cut AMC Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $5.44 to $7.50 in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of $14.30.

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc engages in the theatrical exhibition business through its subsidiaries. It operates through the U.S. Markets and International Markets segments. The U.S. Markets segment is involved in owning, leasing, or operating theaters and screens in the U.S. The International Markets segment focuses on owning, leasing, or operating theaters and screens in the United Kingdom, Germany, Spain, Italy, Ireland, Portugal, Sweden, Finland, Norway, Denmark, and Saudi Arabia.

