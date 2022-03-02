Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.000-$4.170 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $4.100. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Eversource Energy stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $80.39. 24,424 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,369,152. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.56. Eversource Energy has a fifty-two week low of $76.64 and a fifty-two week high of $92.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.72, a PEG ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.42. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $86.45 and its 200-day moving average is $86.41.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by ($0.02). Eversource Energy had a net margin of 12.34% and a return on equity of 9.29%. The business had revenue of $2.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.85 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Eversource Energy will post 4.11 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.6375 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 2nd. This is an increase from Eversource Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $2.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.17%. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.08%.

ES has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Eversource Energy from $89.00 to $85.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Bank of America cut Eversource Energy from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. StockNews.com raised Eversource Energy from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Eversource Energy from $95.00 to $92.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut Eversource Energy from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $95.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $88.00.

In other news, insider Linda Dorcena Forry sold 1,487 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.18, for a total transaction of $117,740.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Jay S. Buth sold 725 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.97, for a total transaction of $60,153.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 4,071 shares of company stock valued at $339,348. 0.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Eversource Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,051,000. Allstate Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 182.4% in the 4th quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 31,281 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,846,000 after buying an additional 20,206 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 654,072 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $59,507,000 after buying an additional 17,078 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,317,953 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $119,907,000 after buying an additional 12,701 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 81.9% in the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 26,120 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,376,000 after buying an additional 11,757 shares during the last quarter. 80.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Eversource Energy engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of natural gas and electricity. It operates through the following segments: Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Water Distribution and Natural Gas Distribution. The Electric Distribution segment distributes electricity to retail customers.

