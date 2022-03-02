Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) Shares Sold by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank lowered its stake in shares of Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG – Get Rating) by 14.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 96,923 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 16,705 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Graco were worth $7,315,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Graco by 8.1% during the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 5,265,169 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $368,404,000 after buying an additional 395,630 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Graco by 3.4% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,330,673 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $252,132,000 after buying an additional 110,443 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in Graco by 10.7% in the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 2,337,133 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $163,530,000 after purchasing an additional 226,079 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Graco by 0.5% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,308,819 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $161,570,000 after purchasing an additional 12,373 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Graco by 1.5% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,234,105 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $93,422,000 after purchasing an additional 18,762 shares during the period. 83.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on GGG shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Graco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. William Blair raised shares of Graco from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Graco in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Graco currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.50.

In related news, Director Eric Etchart sold 322 shares of Graco stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.60, for a total value of $25,631.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CFO David M. Lowe sold 28,001 shares of Graco stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.70, for a total value of $1,979,670.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 3.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE GGG opened at $70.81 on Wednesday. Graco Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $64.34 and a fifty-two week high of $81.09. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $74.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market cap of $12.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.10, a P/E/G ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.72.

Graco (NYSE:GGG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.03. Graco had a net margin of 22.13% and a return on equity of 27.74%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.61 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Graco Inc. will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 4th. Investors of record on Monday, April 18th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 14th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. Graco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.33%.

Graco, Inc is a manufacturing company, which designs, manufactures and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense and spray fluid and powder materials. It operates through the following segments: Industrial, Contractor and Process. The Industrial segment includes the Applied Fluid Technologies and Industrial Products divisions.

