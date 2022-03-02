Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) Shares Acquired by Moors & Cabot Inc.

Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Rating) by 233.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 8,728 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,114 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $836,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 345.8% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 715,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,734,000 after buying an additional 555,300 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in Novo Nordisk A/S during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,246,000. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 68.5% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 775,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,417,000 after buying an additional 315,174 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,418,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,190,000 after buying an additional 250,878 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new position in Novo Nordisk A/S during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $10,841,000. 10.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Novo Nordisk A/S from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Monday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded Novo Nordisk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, February 13th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Novo Nordisk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $427.00.

Novo Nordisk A/S stock opened at $103.60 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.66. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 1-year low of $66.59 and a 1-year high of $117.35. The company has a market cap of $243.96 billion, a PE ratio of 31.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $101.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $104.32.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The company reported $4.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $4.05. Novo Nordisk A/S had a return on equity of 72.70% and a net margin of 34.00%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Novo Nordisk A/S is a healthcare company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the following segments: Diabetes & Obesity Care, and Biopharmaceuticals. The Diabetes & Obesity Care segment covers products for insulin; GLP-1 and related delivery systems; oral antidiabetic products; and obesity.

