Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM – Get Rating) by 74.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 59,691 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 175,226 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Antero Midstream were worth $622,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AM. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new stake in Antero Midstream in the second quarter worth $45,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Antero Midstream in the third quarter worth $70,000. Garde Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Antero Midstream in the second quarter worth $105,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Antero Midstream in the third quarter worth $117,000. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH purchased a new stake in Antero Midstream in the third quarter worth $138,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AM stock opened at $10.02 on Wednesday. Antero Midstream Co. has a 1-year low of $8.26 and a 1-year high of $11.71. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.95 and its 200 day moving average is $10.12. The company has a market cap of $4.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.52 and a beta of 2.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

Antero Midstream (NYSE:AM – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The pipeline company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.03). Antero Midstream had a net margin of 36.92% and a return on equity of 17.55%. The company had revenue of $216.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $204.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.21 EPS. Antero Midstream’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Antero Midstream Co. will post 0.77 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 26th were issued a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 25th. Antero Midstream’s dividend payout ratio is presently 130.44%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup increased their target price on Antero Midstream from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Antero Midstream from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Barclays downgraded Antero Midstream from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Antero Midstream presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.79.

Antero Midstream Corp. owns, operates, and develops midstream energy assets to service Antero Resources production and completion activity. It operates through the following segments: Gathering and Processing and Water Handling. The Gathering and Processing segment includes a network of gathering pipelines and compressor stations that collect and process production from Antero Resources wells in West Virginia and Ohio.

