First Mercantile Trust Co. Boosts Stake in BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI)

First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its position in BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI – Get Rating) by 28.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,323 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 728 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co.’s holdings in BJ’s Restaurants were worth $139,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in BJ’s Restaurants in the 2nd quarter valued at about $238,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 774,275 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $38,048,000 after purchasing an additional 36,853 shares in the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BJ’s Restaurants in the 3rd quarter valued at about $896,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 3,021.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 718 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 695 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 11,200 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $468,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. 99.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get BJ's Restaurants alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BJRI shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Barclays cut their target price on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $31.00 to $25.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BJ’s Restaurants from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Wedbush cut their target price on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $34.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Benchmark started coverage on shares of BJ’s Restaurants in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, BJ’s Restaurants presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.23.

Shares of NASDAQ:BJRI opened at $29.71 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $32.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.79. BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. has a 52 week low of $28.23 and a 52 week high of $63.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $695.51 million, a P/E ratio of -174.75, a PEG ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.18). BJ’s Restaurants had a negative net margin of 0.33% and a negative return on equity of 1.31%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.80) earnings per share. Analysts predict that BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. will post 0.57 EPS for the current year.

About BJ’s Restaurants (Get Rating)

BJ’s Restaurants, Inc engages in the ownership and operation of casual dining restaurants. The firm operates BJ’s Restaurant and Brewery, BJ’s Restaurant & Brewhouse, BJ’s Pizza and Grill or BJ’s Grill. It offers pizzas, appetizers, specialty salads, soups, pastas, sandwiches, entrées, desserts, and proprietary craft beers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BJ's Restaurants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BJ's Restaurants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.