Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) Shares Gap Up on Earnings Beat

Shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $89.55, but opened at $95.50. Ross Stores shares last traded at $97.48, with a volume of 19,093 shares changing hands.

The apparel retailer reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $5.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.95 billion. Ross Stores had a net margin of 8.78% and a return on equity of 42.99%. Ross Stores’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.67 EPS.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. This is an increase from Ross Stores’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.39%.

Ross Stores announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, March 1st that permits the company to repurchase $1.90 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the apparel retailer to purchase up to 6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $121.00 to $113.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $145.00 to $118.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $134.00 to $125.00 in a report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $148.00 to $115.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ross Stores has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.88.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ROST. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Ross Stores by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 52,499,215 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $6,509,903,000 after buying an additional 4,567,503 shares in the last quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ross Stores in the 4th quarter valued at about $287,967,000. Findlay Park Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Ross Stores in the 3rd quarter valued at about $262,655,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 93.3% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,865,310 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $556,007,000 after purchasing an additional 2,348,436 shares during the period. Finally, Man Group plc raised its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 1,186.9% in the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 1,202,628 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $149,127,000 after purchasing an additional 1,109,178 shares during the period. 85.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $100.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $109.02. The company has a market capitalization of $33.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.94, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.07.

About Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST)

Ross Stores, Inc engages in the operation of off-price retail apparel and home accessories stores. Its products include branded and designer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions through the Dress for Less and dd’s DISCOUNTS brands. The company was founded by Stuart G. Moldaw in 1957 and is headquartered in Dublin, CA.

