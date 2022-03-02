Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Grows Position in The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GPS)

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its holdings in The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GPS – Get Rating) by 270.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,850 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,350 shares during the quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in GAP were worth $42,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GPS. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in GAP by 279.3% in the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 261,262 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $5,931,000 after purchasing an additional 192,384 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in GAP by 14.9% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 120,708 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $4,062,000 after purchasing an additional 15,626 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in GAP by 5.3% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,753,327 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $85,061,000 after purchasing an additional 190,085 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in GAP in the third quarter valued at $94,000. Finally, Carmignac Gestion boosted its stake in shares of GAP by 25.4% during the third quarter. Carmignac Gestion now owns 3,291,252 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $74,718,000 after acquiring an additional 666,301 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on GPS shares. Barclays lowered GAP from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on GAP from $29.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley lowered GAP from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on GAP from $38.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, MKM Partners decreased their price target on GAP from $34.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.47.

Shares of NYSE:GPS opened at $13.82 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $5.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.55, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.36. The Gap, Inc. has a one year low of $13.12 and a one year high of $37.63. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.71.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This is an increase from GAP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.34%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 5th. GAP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.64%.

In related news, CEO Mark Breitbard sold 7,311 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.01, for a total transaction of $124,360.11. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 41.39% of the company’s stock.

Gap, Inc operates as a global apparel retail company, which offers clothing, apparel, accessories, and personal care products for men, women, and children. The firm operates through the following segments: Gap Global, Old Navy Global, Banana Republic Global, Athleta, and Other. The Gap Global segment includes apparel and accessories for men and women under the Gap brand, along with the GapKids, BabyGap, GapMaternity, GapBody, and GapFit collections.

