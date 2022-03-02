Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN) Shares Sold by Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC cut its stake in shares of Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN – Get Rating) by 22.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,036 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,489 shares during the quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in Lumen Technologies were worth $62,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Lumen Technologies by 0.6% during the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 130,504 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,617,000 after purchasing an additional 722 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC lifted its stake in Lumen Technologies by 6.7% during the third quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 12,094 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 759 shares during the last quarter. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Lumen Technologies by 8.5% during the third quarter. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 11,875 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 928 shares during the last quarter. Optimal Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Lumen Technologies by 0.3% during the third quarter. Optimal Asset Management Inc. now owns 384,511 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,764,000 after purchasing an additional 1,001 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Lumen Technologies by 1.7% during the third quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 64,758 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $803,000 after purchasing an additional 1,085 shares during the last quarter. 77.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LUMN has been the subject of a number of research reports. TheStreet upgraded Lumen Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lumen Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Moffett Nathanson reduced their price objective on Lumen Technologies from $10.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Lumen Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.50.

Lumen Technologies stock opened at $10.42 on Wednesday. Lumen Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.31 and a 12 month high of $15.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.66 billion, a PE ratio of 5.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.00.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 7th. Lumen Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.36%.

Lumen Technologies Profile

Lumen Technologies, Inc is an investment holding company, which engages in the provision of integrated communications to residential and business customers. It operates through the following segments: International and Global Accounts Management, Enterprise, Small and Medium Business, Wholesale, and Consumer.

