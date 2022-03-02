Cetera Investment Advisers Trims Stock Position in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL)

Cetera Investment Advisers lowered its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL – Get Rating) by 20.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,705 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,950 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF were worth $883,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 7.1% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 263,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,677,000 after acquiring an additional 17,535 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC lifted its position in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 9.6% during the third quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC now owns 174,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,773,000 after purchasing an additional 15,322 shares during the last quarter. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC lifted its position in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 5.1% during the third quarter. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC now owns 98,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,261,000 after purchasing an additional 4,812 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 91.8% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 229,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,598,000 after purchasing an additional 110,015 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clear Investment Research LLC lifted its position in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 485.7% during the third quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 15,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $506,000 after purchasing an additional 12,686 shares during the last quarter.
Shares of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF stock opened at $30.78 on Wednesday. VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $30.27 and a 1 year high of $33.43. The company’s 50 day moving average is $31.79.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (ANGL)
- 3 Defense Stocks to Consider During the Russia-Ukraine Conflict
- Pilgrim’s Pride Stock is Sprouting
- Golden Opportunities: 3 Ways to Play Surging Gold Prices
- A Member of the Silent Majority? 4 Best Politically Conservative ETFs
- A Tasty Opportunity For Shares Of Wendy’s
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.