Cetera Investment Advisers Trims Stock Position in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL)

Cetera Investment Advisers lowered its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL – Get Rating) by 20.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,705 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,950 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF were worth $883,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 7.1% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 263,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,677,000 after acquiring an additional 17,535 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC lifted its position in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 9.6% during the third quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC now owns 174,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,773,000 after purchasing an additional 15,322 shares during the last quarter. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC lifted its position in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 5.1% during the third quarter. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC now owns 98,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,261,000 after purchasing an additional 4,812 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 91.8% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 229,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,598,000 after purchasing an additional 110,015 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clear Investment Research LLC lifted its position in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 485.7% during the third quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 15,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $506,000 after purchasing an additional 12,686 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF stock opened at $30.78 on Wednesday. VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $30.27 and a 1 year high of $33.43. The company’s 50 day moving average is $31.79.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 2nd were given a dividend of $0.103 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 1st. This is a positive change from VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.02%.

