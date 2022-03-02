Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC Takes $111,000 Position in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 1,810 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $111,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GM. Savior LLC grew its position in shares of General Motors by 236.5% during the third quarter. Savior LLC now owns 498 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Motors during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of General Motors by 50.1% during the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 518 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new position in General Motors in the third quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in General Motors by 49.7% in the second quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 753 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.50% of the company’s stock.

General Motors stock traded up $0.86 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $45.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 216,189 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,249,820. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $54.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.06. The company has a market capitalization of $65.94 billion, a PE ratio of 6.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.21. General Motors has a 12 month low of $43.91 and a 12 month high of $67.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating ) (TSE:GMM.U) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The auto manufacturer reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $33.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.24 billion. General Motors had a return on equity of 17.66% and a net margin of 7.89%. General Motors’s revenue was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.93 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that General Motors will post 6.93 EPS for the current year.

In other General Motors news, EVP Julian G. Blissett sold 21,742 shares of General Motors stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.04, for a total transaction of $1,087,969.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Craig B. Glidden sold 14,191 shares of General Motors stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.05, for a total value of $923,124.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 35,980 shares of company stock worth $2,014,149 in the last three months. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

GM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective (down previously from $78.00) on shares of General Motors in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on General Motors from $74.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Nomura Instinet reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $56.00 target price (down from $66.00) on shares of General Motors in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Daiwa Capital Markets cut General Motors from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut General Motors from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $75.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.35.

General Motors Co engages in the designing, manufacturing, and selling of cars, trucks and automobile parts. It also provides automotive financing services through General Motors Financial Company, Inc The firm operates through the following segments: GM North America, GM International, Cruise and GM Financial.

