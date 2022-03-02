Cullinan Associates Inc. Lowers Holdings in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS)

Cullinan Associates Inc. reduced its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Get Rating) by 64.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,945 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 12,400 shares during the quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc.’s holdings in FactSet Research Systems were worth $3,375,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JNBA Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in FactSet Research Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in FactSet Research Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Clean Yield Group raised its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 150 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. SouthState Corp acquired a new stake in FactSet Research Systems during the 3rd quarter worth $62,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 186 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.43% of the company’s stock.

In other FactSet Research Systems news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $422.02, for a total transaction of $1,055,050.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

FDS stock traded up $5.73 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $417.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 854 shares, compared to its average volume of 246,240. The stock has a market cap of $15.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.08, a PEG ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.82. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $431.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $424.08. The company has a quick ratio of 3.48, a current ratio of 3.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a 1 year low of $302.92 and a 1 year high of $495.39.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 21st. The business services provider reported $3.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.99 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $424.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $419.41 million. FactSet Research Systems had a return on equity of 43.24% and a net margin of 24.94%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.88 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 12.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 17th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.82 per share. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.12%.

A number of research firms have commented on FDS. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $400.00 to $468.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. StockNews.com raised shares of FactSet Research Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $450.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of FactSet Research Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $515.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. Finally, Northcoast Research raised shares of FactSet Research Systems from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, FactSet Research Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $434.00.

FactSet Research Systems Inc (the “”Company”” or “”FactSet””) is a global provider of integrated financial information, analytical applications and services for the investment and corporate communities. Since inception, global financial professionals have utilized the Company’s content and multi-asset class solutions across each stage of the investment process.

