Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Shares Sold by Cullinan Associates Inc.

Cullinan Associates Inc. lowered its holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,334 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $5,057,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in V. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Visa in the third quarter worth $26,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Visa by 236.8% during the third quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 128 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Visa by 46.5% during the third quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 148 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. CKW Financial Group purchased a new stake in Visa during the third quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Core Alternative Capital purchased a new stake in Visa during the third quarter worth $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Visa alerts:

Visa stock traded down $1.51 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $207.46. 84,232 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,150,881. Visa Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $190.10 and a fifty-two week high of $252.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $397.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.11, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $219.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $219.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.11. Visa had a net margin of 51.59% and a return on equity of 40.11%. The firm had revenue of $7.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.79 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.42 earnings per share. Visa’s revenue was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 7.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th were given a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.83%.

In other Visa news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.90, for a total transaction of $2,024,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,193 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total transaction of $2,350,530.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 37,396 shares of company stock valued at $8,182,755. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on V shares. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Visa from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Visa from $275.00 to $283.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Visa from $280.00 to $283.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Visa from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Visa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Visa currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $267.54.

Visa Company Profile (Get Rating)

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit card, credit card, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global automated teller machine (ATM).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.