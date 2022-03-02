Hollencrest Capital Management Lowers Holdings in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:FFC)

Hollencrest Capital Management trimmed its position in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:FFC – Get Rating) by 11.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,021 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,689 shares during the period. Hollencrest Capital Management’s holdings in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund were worth $283,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund by 63.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 26,778 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $596,000 after acquiring an additional 10,365 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its stake in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund by 15.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 208,070 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,634,000 after acquiring an additional 28,438 shares during the last quarter. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at about $243,000. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 85,296 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,900,000 after purchasing an additional 8,087 shares during the period.

Get Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund alerts:

Shares of NYSE:FFC traded up $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $19.36. 300 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 186,552. Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.15 and a 12-month high of $23.79. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $20.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.72.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.124 per share. This represents a $1.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 21st.

About Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund (Get Rating)

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred & Income Securities Fund, Inc is a mutual fund, closed-end investment. Its objective is to provide high current income for holders of its common stock consistent with preservation of capital. The company was founded on May 23, 2002 and is headquartered in Pasadena, CA.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:FFC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.