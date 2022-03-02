Vigilant Capital Management LLC Boosts Position in Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR)

Vigilant Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR – Get Rating) by 2,272.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,341 shares during the quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Entergy were worth $158,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Entergy by 1.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,821,784 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,571,260,000 after acquiring an additional 289,049 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Entergy by 5.0% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,464,146 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $744,176,000 after buying an additional 356,054 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Entergy by 4.2% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,650,583 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $663,063,000 after buying an additional 265,537 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of Entergy by 7.6% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,614,995 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $458,316,000 after buying an additional 325,713 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in shares of Entergy by 94.6% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,747,415 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $377,664,000 after buying an additional 1,821,938 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.23% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO Paul D. Hinnenkamp sold 5,000 shares of Entergy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.40, for a total value of $527,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Haley Fisackerly sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.42, for a total transaction of $79,065.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,943 shares of company stock worth $1,714,265 over the last quarter. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ETR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Entergy from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 18th. Vertical Research cut Entergy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $117.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $114.33.

Shares of Entergy stock opened at $103.86 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13. Entergy Corporation has a 12 month low of $85.78 and a 12 month high of $115.01. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $108.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $107.26. The stock has a market cap of $20.87 billion, a PE ratio of 18.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 16.62 and a beta of 0.62.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.06. Entergy had a return on equity of 10.85% and a net margin of 9.53%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.71 EPS. Analysts expect that Entergy Corporation will post 6.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th were paid a $1.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.89%. Entergy’s payout ratio is presently 72.92%.

Entergy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in electric power generation and distribution. It operates through the following segments: Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities. The Utility segment includes the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electric power and the operations of a natural gas distribution business.

