Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.28 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD – Get Rating) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.28 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Cactus’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.29 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.27. Cactus posted earnings of $0.11 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 154.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cactus will report full-year earnings of $1.37 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.19 to $1.45. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $1.87 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.76 to $1.96. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Cactus.

Cactus (NYSE:WHD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, February 27th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.05. Cactus had a net margin of 10.02% and a return on equity of 5.33%. The firm had revenue of $129.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $123.26 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.08 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 90.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

WHD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Tudor Pickering cut Cactus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup upped their target price on Cactus from $41.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Cactus from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. downgraded Cactus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.67.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of WHD. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Cactus by 8.1% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 610,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,405,000 after acquiring an additional 45,940 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Cactus by 18.9% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 372,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,667,000 after acquiring an additional 59,234 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Cactus by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,223,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,928,000 after buying an additional 89,642 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Cactus by 8.7% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 375,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,801,000 after acquiring an additional 30,077 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its position in Cactus by 9.5% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 37,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,382,000 after purchasing an additional 3,289 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.11% of the company’s stock.

NYSE WHD opened at $48.73 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.97 and a beta of 2.34. The company has a current ratio of 5.59, a quick ratio of 4.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Cactus has a 1 year low of $27.26 and a 1 year high of $52.63.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be given a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. This is an increase from Cactus’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. Cactus’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.69%.

About Cactus

Cactus, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the design, manufacture and sale of wellhead and pressure control equipment. Its products include Cactus SafeDrill wellhead systems as well as frac stacks, Cactus SafeLink monobore, SafeClamp and SafeInject systems. It also offers field services for its products and rental items to assist with the installation, maintenance, and handling of the wellhead and pressure control equipment.

