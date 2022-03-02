Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Monday. The restaurant operator reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Wendy’s had a return on equity of 34.33% and a net margin of 9.85%. The business had revenue of $473.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $459.89 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.17 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year.
Shares of NASDAQ:WEN traded down $0.05 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $22.66. 18,070 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,242,808. The stock has a market cap of $5.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $23.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.60. Wendy’s has a 52-week low of $18.86 and a 52-week high of $29.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.32, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a current ratio of 2.07.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 7th will be given a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 4th. This is an increase from Wendy’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.21%. Wendy’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.54%.
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Wendy’s by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 361,969 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $8,633,000 after purchasing an additional 10,711 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in Wendy’s by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 300,952 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $7,178,000 after acquiring an additional 1,443 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank raised its position in Wendy’s by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 132,383 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,157,000 after purchasing an additional 5,335 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Wendy’s by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 50,917 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,214,000 after acquiring an additional 1,897 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Wendy’s in the fourth quarter worth $915,000. Institutional investors own 70.39% of the company’s stock.
About Wendy’s (Get Rating)
The Wendy’s Co engages in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants. It offers hamburgers and related products, such as chicken breast sandwiches, nuggets, chili, and baked potatoes, French fries, freshly prepared salads, soft drinks, milk, coffee, frosty deserts, and kid’s meals.
