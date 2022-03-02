Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Monday. The restaurant operator reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Wendy’s had a return on equity of 34.33% and a net margin of 9.85%. The business had revenue of $473.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $459.89 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.17 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of NASDAQ:WEN traded down $0.05 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $22.66. 18,070 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,242,808. The stock has a market cap of $5.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $23.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.60. Wendy’s has a 52-week low of $18.86 and a 52-week high of $29.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.32, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a current ratio of 2.07.

Get Wendy's alerts:

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 7th will be given a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 4th. This is an increase from Wendy’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.21%. Wendy’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.54%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Stephens upped their target price on Wendy’s from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Argus lowered Wendy’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Wendy’s from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 price objective on shares of Wendy’s in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on Wendy’s in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.78.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Wendy’s by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 361,969 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $8,633,000 after purchasing an additional 10,711 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in Wendy’s by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 300,952 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $7,178,000 after acquiring an additional 1,443 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank raised its position in Wendy’s by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 132,383 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,157,000 after purchasing an additional 5,335 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Wendy’s by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 50,917 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,214,000 after acquiring an additional 1,897 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Wendy’s in the fourth quarter worth $915,000. Institutional investors own 70.39% of the company’s stock.

About Wendy’s (Get Rating)

The Wendy’s Co engages in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants. It offers hamburgers and related products, such as chicken breast sandwiches, nuggets, chili, and baked potatoes, French fries, freshly prepared salads, soft drinks, milk, coffee, frosty deserts, and kid’s meals.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Wendy's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wendy's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.