iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (IEF) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 1st

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, February 28th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.101 per share by the exchange traded fund on Monday, March 7th. This represents a $1.21 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 1st.

Shares of NASDAQ IEF traded down $0.60 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $112.51. 171,429 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,907,990. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $109.92 and a twelve month high of $118.63. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $112.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $114.51.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IEF. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 160.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,425,470 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $968,929,000 after buying an additional 5,184,989 shares during the last quarter. Simplex Trading LLC acquired a new stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $810,000. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 67.8% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 3,409 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $384,000 after purchasing an additional 1,378 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC lifted its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 48.2% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 36,834 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,208,000 after purchasing an additional 11,978 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC lifted its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 634.5% during the 4th quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 20,418 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,348,000 after purchasing an additional 17,638 shares during the last quarter.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

