Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) Shares Purchased by Cullinan Associates Inc.

Cullinan Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating) by 50.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 10,200 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,400 shares during the period. Cullinan Associates Inc.’s holdings in Dollar Tree were worth $1,433,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Dollar Tree by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,507,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $946,007,000 after purchasing an additional 188,343 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in Dollar Tree by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,721,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $547,653,000 after purchasing an additional 384,777 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Dollar Tree by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,245,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,290,000 after purchasing an additional 134,449 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Dollar Tree by 20.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,553,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,155,000 after purchasing an additional 591,084 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in Dollar Tree by 40.5% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,846,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,459,000 after purchasing an additional 820,125 shares during the period. 92.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $169.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dollar Tree from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, November 15th. Gordon Haskett raised shares of Dollar Tree from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $119.45 to $170.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Dollar Tree from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $116.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $142.45.

In related news, insider David A. Jacobs sold 3,395 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.00, for a total value of $485,485.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Dollar Tree stock traded down $4.95 on Wednesday, hitting $134.76. The stock had a trading volume of 105,185 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,083,878. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.60, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.73. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a twelve month low of $84.26 and a twelve month high of $149.37. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $136.17 and a 200 day moving average of $119.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 1.25.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.24. Dollar Tree had a return on equity of 19.02% and a net margin of 5.29%. The company had revenue of $7.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.12 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.13 EPS. Dollar Tree’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 5.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Dollar Tree, Inc owns and operates discount variety stores offering merchandise at the fixed prices. It operates through Dollar Tree and Family Dollar segments. The Dollar Tree segment includes operations under Dollar Tree and Dollar Tree Canada brands, with its distribution centers in the United States and in Canada.

