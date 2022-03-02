Magic Software Enterprises (NASDAQ:MGIC) Shares Gap Up to $17.98

Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. (NASDAQ:MGIC – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $17.98, but opened at $18.89. Magic Software Enterprises shares last traded at $18.80, with a volume of 82 shares trading hands.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Magic Software Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 17th.
The firm has a market capitalization of $931.84 million, a PE ratio of 31.54 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $19.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a current ratio of 2.43.
Magic Software Enterprises Company Profile (NASDAQ:MGIC)
Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. engages in the provision of proprietary application development and business process integration platforms, vertical software solutions, and vendor of information technology (IT) outsourcing software services. It operates through Software Services and IT Professional Services segments.
