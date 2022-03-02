Magic Software Enterprises (NASDAQ:MGIC) Shares Gap Up to $17.98

Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. (NASDAQ:MGIC – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $17.98, but opened at $18.89. Magic Software Enterprises shares last traded at $18.80, with a volume of 82 shares trading hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Magic Software Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 17th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $931.84 million, a PE ratio of 31.54 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $19.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a current ratio of 2.43.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MGIC. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Magic Software Enterprises by 2,046.7% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 41,861 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $837,000 after buying an additional 39,911 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Magic Software Enterprises by 29.0% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 75,615 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,227,000 after acquiring an additional 16,984 shares during the last quarter. Sphera Funds Management LTD. bought a new position in Magic Software Enterprises in the 2nd quarter valued at $259,000. Naples Global Advisors LLC grew its position in Magic Software Enterprises by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 211,634 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,233,000 after acquiring an additional 10,060 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in Magic Software Enterprises by 27.4% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 181,325 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,607,000 after acquiring an additional 38,980 shares during the last quarter. 26.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Magic Software Enterprises Company Profile (NASDAQ:MGIC)

Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. engages in the provision of proprietary application development and business process integration platforms, vertical software solutions, and vendor of information technology (IT) outsourcing software services. It operates through Software Services and IT Professional Services segments.

