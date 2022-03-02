Cullinan Associates Inc. Trims Stake in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

Cullinan Associates Inc. reduced its position in shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Get Rating) by 5.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Cullinan Associates Inc.’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $646,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Trane Technologies in the third quarter worth $25,000. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new position in Trane Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new position in Trane Technologies in the second quarter worth $28,000. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Trane Technologies in the third quarter worth $34,000. Finally, American National Bank bought a new stake in Trane Technologies in the third quarter worth $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.12% of the company’s stock.

TT traded up $3.24 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $155.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,593 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,803,731. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.30, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Trane Technologies plc has a 1 year low of $145.24 and a 1 year high of $207.06. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $173.90 and its 200-day moving average is $183.13.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 30th. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.05. Trane Technologies had a net margin of 9.82% and a return on equity of 21.78%. The business had revenue of $3.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.03 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Trane Technologies plc will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.67 per share. This is a boost from Trane Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.37%.

In other Trane Technologies news, SVP Keith A. Sultana sold 5,885 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $941,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Raymond D. Pittard sold 5,019 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.60, for a total transaction of $790,994.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 110,140 shares of company stock worth $20,992,811. Corporate insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on TT shares. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $242.00 to $228.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $217.00 to $213.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Wolfe Research lowered their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $210.00 to $202.00 and set a “peer perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $213.00 to $204.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $205.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Trane Technologies has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $198.53.

Trane Technologies Plc is a global climate innovator, which engages in providing efficient and sustainable climate solutions to buildings, homes, and transportation. Its strategic brands include Trane and Thermo King. It operates through the following segments: Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific. The Americas segment encompasses commercial heating and cooling systems, building controls, and energy services and solutions; residential heating and cooling; and transport refrigeration systems and solutions in North America and Latin America regions.

