Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich Decreases Stock Position in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich lowered its stake in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,961 shares of the company’s stock after selling 206 shares during the period. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $663,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Boston Partners grew its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 593.8% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,391,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,855,000 after acquiring an additional 3,758,536 shares during the period. First Pacific Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 33,091.3% during the 3rd quarter. First Pacific Advisors LP now owns 2,221,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,921,000 after acquiring an additional 2,214,799 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 37.4% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 7,393,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $572,151,000 after acquiring an additional 2,010,651 shares during the period. Third Point LLC purchased a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $154,780,000. Finally, FIL Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 56.5% during the 3rd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 4,694,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,298,000 after acquiring an additional 1,694,679 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ATVI traded up $0.60 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $81.48. The company had a trading volume of 112,774 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,519,307. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 5.21 and a quick ratio of 5.56. The company has a market cap of $63.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.44, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.55. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 12-month low of $56.40 and a 12-month high of $99.46. The company has a fifty day moving average of $74.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $73.36.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by ($0.06). Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 15.15% and a net margin of 30.65%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.13 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th. This is an increase from Activision Blizzard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Activision Blizzard’s dividend payout ratio is 13.62%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Activision Blizzard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Robert W. Baird cut Activision Blizzard from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Exane BNP Paribas cut Activision Blizzard from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $106.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Activision Blizzard from $100.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Activision Blizzard from $77.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $95.74.

Activision Blizzard, Inc is a developer and publisher of interactive entertainment content and services. It operates through the following segments: Activision Publishing, Blizzard Entertainment, and King Digital Entertainment. The Activision Publishing segment delivers content through both premium and free-to-play offerings and generates revenue from full-game and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies that distribute Activision products.

