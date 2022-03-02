Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich Purchases 146 Shares of Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO)

Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich lifted its stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,308 shares of the mining company’s stock after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the quarter. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich’s holdings in Rio Tinto Group were worth $221,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vigilant Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 308.2% during the fourth quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 400 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Rio Tinto Group by 162.5% in the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 525 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the period. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rio Tinto Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Rio Tinto Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 38.6% in the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 926 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 10.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Rio Tinto Group alerts:

Shares of RIO stock traded up $2.97 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $83.00. 145,484 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,868,092. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 1.93. Rio Tinto Group has a fifty-two week low of $59.58 and a fifty-two week high of $95.97. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $73.78 and its 200-day moving average is $69.58.

The firm also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be issued a $4.785 dividend. This represents a yield of 10.2%. This is a positive change from Rio Tinto Group’s previous None dividend of $1.10. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th.

RIO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Rio Tinto Group from GBX 5,200 ($69.77) to GBX 5,100 ($68.43) in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Rio Tinto Group from $65.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Berenberg Bank raised Rio Tinto Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. StockNews.com downgraded Rio Tinto Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Liberum Capital downgraded Rio Tinto Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Rio Tinto Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,723.40.

Rio Tinto Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Rio Tinto Plc engages in the exploration, mining, and processing of mineral resources. It operates through the following business segments: Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper and Diamonds, Energy and Minerals, and Other Operations. The Iron Ore segment supplies global seaborne iron ore trade. The Aluminium segment produces bauxite, alumina and primary aluminum.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RIO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Rio Tinto Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rio Tinto Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.