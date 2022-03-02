Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Shares Sold by Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc.

Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. cut its position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,320 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 30 shares during the period. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $4,565,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. acquired a new position in Tesla during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tesla during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Laffer Tengler Investments boosted its position in shares of Tesla by 5,000.0% during the 2nd quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments now owns 51 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Tesla during the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Tesla by 266.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 55 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. 40.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Tesla alerts:

Shares of TSLA traded down $7.89 on Wednesday, reaching $856.48. The stock had a trading volume of 465,321 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,197,928. The firm has a market capitalization of $860.13 billion, a PE ratio of 178.22, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $964.23 and a 200 day moving average of $924.07. Tesla, Inc. has a twelve month low of $539.49 and a twelve month high of $1,243.49.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $2.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $17.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.65 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 20.36% and a net margin of 10.25%. The company’s revenue was up 65.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.24 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 7.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Tesla news, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,160.85, for a total transaction of $1,276,935.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Elon Musk sold 299,499 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,097.65, for a total value of $328,745,077.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,790,738 shares of company stock worth $1,770,791,772. 25.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on TSLA. New Street Research upped their price objective on Tesla from $1,298.00 to $1,580.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Barclays set a $325.00 price objective on Tesla in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Tesla from $750.00 to $900.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on Tesla from $1,040.00 to $1,200.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Tesla from $1,300.00 to $1,350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $940.09.

Tesla Company Profile (Get Rating)

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles and energy generation and storage systems. It also provides vehicle service centers, Supercharger stations, and self-driving capability. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.