Paysafe (NASDAQ:PSFE) Shares Gap Up to $2.89

Paysafe Limited (NASDAQ:PSFE – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $2.89, but opened at $3.07. Paysafe shares last traded at $3.36, with a volume of 144,098 shares trading hands.

PSFE has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Paysafe from $15.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Paysafe from $9.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 12th. Wolfe Research downgraded Paysafe from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $14.00 to $4.50 in a report on Friday, November 12th. Cowen raised Paysafe from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $7.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Paysafe from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.08.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.62.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Paysafe in the fourth quarter worth about $917,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Paysafe by 379.3% in the third quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 5,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 3,979 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Paysafe by 349.7% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 4,322 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Paysafe in the second quarter worth about $85,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Paysafe in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000.

About Paysafe (NASDAQ:PSFE)

Paysafe Limited provides digital commerce solutions to online businesses, SMB merchants, and consumers through its Paysafe Network worldwide. It offers digital wallet solutions under the Skrill and NETELLER brands, which enable users to upload, store, withdraw, and pay funds and APMs from a virtual account; Knect, a Skrill-related loyalty program; Net+Prepaid Mastercard, a companion product enabling NETELLER digital wallet active users to access and use stored funds anywhere that Mastercard card products are accepted; rapid transfer solutions; and issuing services for prepaid, virtual, and private label cards on behalf of its merchant customers.

