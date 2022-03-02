Organogenesis (NASDAQ:ORGO) Shares Gap Up to $7.24

Organogenesis Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ORGO – Get Rating) shares gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $7.24, but opened at $8.35. Organogenesis shares last traded at $8.96, with a volume of 18,438 shares.
Several research analysts recently issued reports on ORGO shares. TheStreet raised shares of Organogenesis from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. SVB Leerink cut their price target on shares of Organogenesis from $26.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Organogenesis in a report on Friday, December 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Organogenesis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Organogenesis currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.75.
The company has a quick ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of 19.67 and a beta of 1.73. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.90.
Organogenesis Company Profile (NASDAQ:ORGO)
Organogenesis Holdings, Inc is a regenerative medical company. It focuses on the development, manufacture and commercialization of product solutions for the advanced wound care, surgical and sports medicine markets. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Canton, MA.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Organogenesis (ORGO)
- Hormel, Another Consumer Staple The Institutions Are Buying
- Can Coinbase Turn Things Around in 2022?
- 3 Defense Stocks to Consider During the Russia-Ukraine Conflict
- Pilgrim’s Pride Stock is Sprouting
- A Member of the Silent Majority? 4 Best Politically Conservative ETFs
Receive News & Ratings for Organogenesis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Organogenesis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.