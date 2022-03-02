Organogenesis (NASDAQ:ORGO) Shares Gap Up to $7.24

Organogenesis Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ORGO – Get Rating) shares gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $7.24, but opened at $8.35. Organogenesis shares last traded at $8.96, with a volume of 18,438 shares.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on ORGO shares. TheStreet raised shares of Organogenesis from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. SVB Leerink cut their price target on shares of Organogenesis from $26.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Organogenesis in a report on Friday, December 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Organogenesis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Organogenesis currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.75.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of 19.67 and a beta of 1.73. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.90.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ORGO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Organogenesis by 76.8% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 119,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,989,000 after purchasing an additional 52,013 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Organogenesis by 83.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,823,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,928,000 after acquiring an additional 1,281,893 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Organogenesis by 18.8% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 867,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,417,000 after acquiring an additional 137,375 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Organogenesis by 45.8% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 482,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,020,000 after purchasing an additional 151,586 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Organogenesis by 1,111.0% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,152,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,154,000 after purchasing an additional 1,057,263 shares during the last quarter. 38.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Organogenesis Company Profile

Organogenesis Holdings, Inc is a regenerative medical company. It focuses on the development, manufacture and commercialization of product solutions for the advanced wound care, surgical and sports medicine markets. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Canton, MA.

